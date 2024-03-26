iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.54.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in iQIYI by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,204,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,802,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,746,000 after acquiring an additional 405,025 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,194,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,669,000 after acquiring an additional 467,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,653,000 after acquiring an additional 170,227 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,117.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.25. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.