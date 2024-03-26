IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in IRIDEX by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 306,282 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.