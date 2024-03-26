iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 317.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.