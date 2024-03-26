iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

