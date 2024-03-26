iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC decreased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Myecfo LLC owned 0.48% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.