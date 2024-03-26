iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Lessened by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,832,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HDV opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.63.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.