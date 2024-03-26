iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 79,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 100,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $522.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $395.40 and a 12-month high of $526.66. The company has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

