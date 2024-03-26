iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV stock opened at $522.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.43. The stock has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $395.40 and a fifty-two week high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

