iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 383.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $188.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.87.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.