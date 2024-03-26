iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Trimmed by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

