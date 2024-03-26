iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lifted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 625.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $337.70 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.56 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

