Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 75,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00.
Trade Desk Trading Up 2.9 %
TTD stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $94.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
