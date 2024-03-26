Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 75,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.9 %

TTD stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

