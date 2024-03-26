JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target to $95.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.00, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.43. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $92.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $8,732,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $31,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $8,732,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,427 shares of company stock worth $14,108,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,699 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

