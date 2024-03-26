Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target to $17.00

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

PFS stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,475 shares in the company, valued at $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

