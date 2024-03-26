Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,994,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,167 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 75.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 725,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 311,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,998,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

