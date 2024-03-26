Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

