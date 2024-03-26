Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

KNTK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kinetik from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.74%.

In related news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 14,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 14,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at $121,473,843.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,453 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,492 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 2,738.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 192,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

