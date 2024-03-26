Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,322 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TXN opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

