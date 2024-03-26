Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $292,182,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 88.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $287.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.70. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $297.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

