Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 736,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

ONEOK stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Get Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.