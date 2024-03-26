Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,275,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.