Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.59. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

