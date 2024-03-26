Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1,143.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $227.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.31 and a 200 day moving average of $201.92.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

