Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.48 and its 200 day moving average is $231.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,084 shares of company stock valued at $66,443,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

