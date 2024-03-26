Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.7% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $446.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

