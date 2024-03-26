Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 501.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.7% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $203.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

