Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,276 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 16,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 567,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 87,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $398.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

