Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,138 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 376.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $376.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

