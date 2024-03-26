Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,949 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 79,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $395.40 and a 12 month high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

