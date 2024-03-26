Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 638 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $526.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $364.88 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.55.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

