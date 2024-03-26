Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,188 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 625.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $337.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.56 and a one year high of $340.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

