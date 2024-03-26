Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,286 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 429.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $627.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $634.36. The company has a market capitalization of $271.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.85.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

