Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

CVGW stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

