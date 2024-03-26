Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 646.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $101,478,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Qorvo by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after buying an additional 746,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.6 %

QRVO opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

