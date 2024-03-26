Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $35,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.15.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.04 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,053. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

