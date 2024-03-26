Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 252.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

