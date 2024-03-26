Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

