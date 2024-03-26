Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 92,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $225.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $227.48. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.