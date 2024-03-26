Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $206.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $207.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

