Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $391.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.63 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.99.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

