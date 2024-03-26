Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.