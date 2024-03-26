Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 118.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

