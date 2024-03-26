Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,336.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 53,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $305.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.73 and a one year high of $308.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

