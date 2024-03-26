Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 10,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

