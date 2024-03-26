Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after buying an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Duke Energy by 2,064.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,005,000 after acquiring an additional 820,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

