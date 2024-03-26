Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 245.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 32,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $435,325,000 after purchasing an additional 616,785 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

