Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.5 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,591,439.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,291,064.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $244,290.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 154,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,591,439.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,436 shares of company stock valued at $101,070,085 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

