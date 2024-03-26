Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

