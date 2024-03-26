Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 274.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $305.98 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day moving average of $250.60.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,062,156.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,141,620 shares of company stock valued at $319,126,842 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

