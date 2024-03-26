Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

